Harmony Family Center is hosting a free Fall Fun Day on Friday, October 19, from 2-5 p.m. at their Montvale facility, located at 4901 Montvale Road, Maryville, TN 37803.

Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fall fun in the foothills of the beautiful Montvale oasis. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, hayride, arts & crafts, outdoor activities, tasty fall snacks, and more, along with live music from The Drift Boat Cowboys!

It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season together, surrounded by nature, laughter, and community.

