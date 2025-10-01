Crapper Hattie shares an Arkansas Hog Caller (her grandfather’s) and how the Arkansas fans call the hogs during football games.

As for the inSECt coach, Crapper Hattie and Crapper Mom share the happy face spider, which they connected to Arkansas head coach, Sam Pitman, who is now the ex-coach for Arkansas, as he was fired on Monday.

The Theridion grallator, also known as the Hawaiian happy-face spider, is a spider in the family Theridion that resides on the Hawaiian Islands. The grallator gets its vernacular name of “Hawaiian happy-face spider” from the unique patterns superimposed on its abdomen, specifically those that resemble a smiley face.

Creativity is tied to literacy, and teacher Melissa Halter, along with her daughter Hattie, shares periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos, as well as special events.

