The Career Closet is an excellent resource for students that has grown exponentially in the last year, thanks to the hard work and dedication of Pellissippi State’s Career Development office.

Located across nearly all campuses, the Career Closet provides students who need professional clothing with a free option for outfits, shoes, and accessories. Students can stop by the Closet and choose items for attending job fairs, presentations, interviews, and entering the workforce.

Items are pre-owned and donated by community members, then sorted and displayed by volunteers, some of whom are students fulfilling community service hours for TNAchieves.

This is not only a volunteer opportunity for students, but also an excellent resource for them, as well as an option for community involvement at Pellissippi for locals who have clothing they can donate.

You can make a monetary donation through the Pellissippi Foundation and selecting “Student Career Closet” in the drop-down menu.

You could also donate gently-used professional attire, including blouses, skirts, dresses, slacks, jackets, shoes, accessories (ties, scarves, belts, purses, and jewelry), suits, and occupation-specific clothing such as medical scrubs.

Clothing donation requirements:

Please bring the clothes on hangers.

Clothes must be clean and pressed.

Items must not be stained or require repair.

Please contact the Career Development office for more information on donating.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.