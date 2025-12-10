Tales of Despereaux is a fun novel for 7-8-year-old readers. The story is about a brave mouse named Despereaux Tilling, who falls in love with a princess and embarks on a quest to save her.

Throughout the four-part story that weaves together the lives of its main characters, the themes of bravery, forgiveness, love, and triumph teach life lessons.

Kate DiCamillo is an American author of children’s fiction. She has published over 25 novels, including Because of Winn-Dixie, The Tiger Rising, The Tale of Despereaux, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, The Magician’s Elephant, the Mercy Watson series, and Flora & Ulysses. DiCamillo is the only person to receive two Newbery Medals.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column delves into the enchanting world of children’s literature, spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love of reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.