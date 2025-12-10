The Tennessee Titans 2025 Mr. Football Awards were given to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association yesterday in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.

Coaches of the Year for each division were named, with one local coach, Central High School’s Kaden Long, receiving the Division I, Class 5A honor.

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2025 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

Our area was represented by two winners: Division I, Class 4A Caden Baugh, Greeneville and Division I, Class 5A Cooper Newman, Sevier County.

Here is the complete list of winners and finalists.

2025 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award winners

Division I, Class 1A

DaYon Cooper, South Pittsburg

Division I, Class 2A

Zach Groves, East Robertson

Division I, Class 3A

Graham Simpson, Westview

Division I, Class 4A

Caden Baugh, Greeneville

Division I, Class 5A

Cooper Newman, Sevier County

Division I, Class 6A

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind

Division II, Class A

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School

Division II, Class AA

Kaedyn Marable, Battle Ground Academy

Division II, Class AAA

David Gabriel Georges, Baylor

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Tommy Bauchiero, Brentwood Academy

2025 Mr. Football Finalists

Division I, Class 1A: Cole Brown (McKenzie), Jaiden Bunch (Coalfield),

Andrew Johnson (Fairley), Jaydon Peete (Milan)

Thomas Heffner (Melrose), Quincy Mitchell (Forrest),

Bronzden Chaffin (Upperman), Thomas Manu (Alcoa)

Kaden Long (Knoxville Central), Tay Starks (Munford)

Andre Adams (Antioch), Craig Tutt (Oakland)

Nix Fullen (Tipton-Rosemark Academy), Terry Ward (Nashville Christian School)

David Green, Jr. (Boyd Buchanan School), Shavar Young (Webb School of Knoxville)

Briggs Cherry (Baylor School), Tyreek King (Knoxville Catholic High School)

Coaches of the Year

Division I

Class 1A: Cole Brown, McKenzie High School

Class 2A: Zach Groves, East Robertson High School

Class 3A: Quincy Mitchell, Forrest High School

Class 4A: Bronzden Chaffin, Upperman High School

Class 5A: Kaden Long, Knoxville Central High School

Class 6A: Craig Tutt, Oakland High School

Division II

Class A: Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School

Class AA: David Green, Jr., Boyd Buchanan High School

Class AAA: Briggs Cherry, Baylor School

Information for this article was pulled from many sources including the TSSAA website.

