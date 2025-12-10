The Tennessee Titans 2025 Mr. Football Awards were given to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association yesterday in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.
Coaches of the Year for each division were named, with one local coach, Central High School’s Kaden Long, receiving the Division I, Class 5A honor.
High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2025 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
Our area was represented by two winners: Division I, Class 4A Caden Baugh, Greeneville and Division I, Class 5A Cooper Newman, Sevier County.
Here is the complete list of winners and finalists.
2025 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award winners
Division I, Class 1A
DaYon Cooper, South Pittsburg
Division I, Class 2A
Zach Groves, East Robertson
Division I, Class 3A
Graham Simpson, Westview
Division I, Class 4A
Caden Baugh, Greeneville
Division I, Class 5A
Cooper Newman, Sevier County
Division I, Class 6A
Kelvin Perkins, Southwind
Division II, Class A
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School
Division II, Class AA
Kaedyn Marable, Battle Ground Academy
Division II, Class AAA
David Gabriel Georges, Baylor
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Tommy Bauchiero, Brentwood Academy
2025 Mr. Football Finalists
- Division I, Class 1A: Cole Brown (McKenzie), Jaiden Bunch (Coalfield),
- Division I, Class 2A: Andrew Johnson (Fairley), Jaydon Peete (Milan)
- Division I, Class 3A: Thomas Heffner (Melrose), Quincy Mitchell (Forrest),
- Division I, Class 4A: Bronzden Chaffin (Upperman), Thomas Manu (Alcoa)
- Division I, Class 5A: Kaden Long (Knoxville Central), Tay Starks (Munford)
- Division I, Class 6A: Andre Adams (Antioch), Craig Tutt (Oakland)
- Division II, Class A: Nix Fullen (Tipton-Rosemark Academy), Terry Ward (Nashville Christian School)
- Division II, Class AA: David Green, Jr. (Boyd Buchanan School), Shavar Young (Webb School of Knoxville)
- Division II, Class AAA: Briggs Cherry (Baylor School), Tyreek King (Knoxville Catholic High School)
Coaches of the Year
Division I
- Class 1A: Cole Brown, McKenzie High School
- Class 2A: Zach Groves, East Robertson High School
- Class 3A: Quincy Mitchell, Forrest High School
- Class 4A: Bronzden Chaffin, Upperman High School
- Class 5A: Kaden Long, Knoxville Central High School
- Class 6A: Craig Tutt, Oakland High School
Division II
- Class A: Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School
- Class AA: David Green, Jr., Boyd Buchanan High School
- Class AAA: Briggs Cherry, Baylor School
Information for this article was pulled from many sources including the TSSAA website.
