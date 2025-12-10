The official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the YMCA of East Tennessee and Hillcrest Healthcare on the YMCA’s newest onsite childcare center at Hillcrest’s Beverly Park Place in North Knoxville took place last week.

This YMCA Early Learning Center at Beverly Park Place has been years in the making and will welcome children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old beginning in January 2026!

In partnership with the United Way of Greater Knoxville through its Rise United Grant, this center is part of a powerful, community-wide effort to close the childcare gap for working families, as childcare costs in Knox County now rival in-state tuition. These are the employees who keep our hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and local businesses running every day.

This new center will provide affordable, subsidized childcare for 24–28 children, serving Hillcrest’s dedicated employees—cleaning staff, administrative staff, CNAs, and more—as well as other working families in the nearby community. With flexible hours, onsite care, and tuition support, we’re strengthening families and supporting workforce retention.

Together with United Way, Hillcrest Healthcare, and employers across East Tennessee, we’re proud to champion solutions that support working families and build stronger communities.

Information for this article was taken from the YMCA media release.

Lavonda Cantrell is the director of marketing & communities for Hillcrest Healthcare and the vice president of The Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation. She can be reached at lcantrell@hillcresthc.com.

