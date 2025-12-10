Pellissippi State Community College on Tuesday re-dedicated its Veteran Success Center at the Hardin Valley campus as the Sue and Ben Atchley Veteran Success Center, to honor former state Sen. Ben Atchley and his wife and fellow public servant, Sue Atchley, for their service and dedication to East Tennessee and the country.

The Atchleys’ children, Cindy and Jerry Atchley, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Veteran Success Center’s new space in the Goins Building at the college. The center is designed to foster connection, support, and community among student veterans at the college.

Ben Atchley served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and in the Navy Reserve. He spent more than 30 years in public service, both in the Tennessee House of Representatives and the state Senate, earning the moniker “Gentle Ben” for his collegial demeanor.

At the Veterans Day Ceremony in Pellissippi’s College Center, Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise reflected on the many public engagements, accomplishments, and honors Ben and Sue Atchley were known for.

Atchley was a big supporter of the college and higher education throughout his career. He also worked closely with constituents to establish the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in West Knoxville.

A series of events to mark Veterans Day at Pellissippi took place on Tuesday, including a Veterans Day Breakfast and the Veterans Day Ceremony. Pellissippi Campus Police Training Officer Cpl. Richard Brintnall was honored.

Student representatives of the Criminal and Crime Scene Investigation Club also hosted a breakfast for veterans at the Cansler Family YMCA in northeast Knoxville, providing a hot meal and thanks for all veterans.

The day’s events ended with a reception in the new Sue and Ben Atchley Veteran Success Center, where guests toured the space and enjoyed refreshments.

Read the entire article with quotes from the Atchley children and more about Officer Cpl. Richard Brintnall here.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

