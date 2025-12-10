The Grace Christian Academy HOSA Club is celebrating an incredible first year. Five students — Bella Watson, Gabby Garcia, Grace Caldwell, Ana Yanchyk, and Izzy Horton — competed in regional testing, and Grace Caldwell earned a top-five score in Epidemiology, qualifying for the HOSA State Leadership Conference in Chattanooga.

In its founding year, HOSA has grown to more than seventeen members, completed community service projects, attended leadership conferences, decorated a Fantasy of Trees display, and supported students in building professional portfolios. We are proud of their hard work and leadership!

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.