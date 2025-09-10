Roald Dahl’s birthday is tomorrow. He was born on September 13, 1916, and wrote almost 50 books. His novel, Matilda, has sold more than the combined sales of the rest of his other works, which include children’s favorites Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, and The BFG, to name a few.

Matilda explores several themes for the reader, including the importance of knowledge, the struggles of childhood, and the power of imagination, among others.

These themes combine to create a rich narrative about growth, courage, and the transformative power of knowledge and love.

Dahl was not only a popular writer of children’s literature and short stories, but also a poet, screenwriter, and World War II fighter pilot. His books have sold more than 300 million copies worldwide, and he invented over 500 new words.

Dahl also has an East Tennessee connection. His first wife was Knoxville native, actress Patricia Neal, who did not write books herself. However, she helped Roald Dahl with the publication of his second children’s book, James and the Giant Peach.

Tradition has it that Dahl wrote all his books in a garden shed, using only pencils on yellow paper. When he passed away from leukemia on November 23, 1990, he was buried in his garden with a power drill, chocolate, snooker cues, and pencils.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column aims to delve into the enchanting world of children’s literature by spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices in the genre. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families who are seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love for reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.