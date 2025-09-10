Kristy, Wright new board leaders

Kristi Kristy is the new chair of the Knox County Board of Education and Travis Wright is vice chair. They were selected September 8, 2025, at the board’s annual reorganization. Both votes were 5-4.

Kristy, who represents District 9 in South Knox County, has been chair previously. Wright, from District 8 in East Knox County, is a newcomer to the board.

This is the first reorganization since the state legislature required school board elections to be partisan. It’s hard to see how this helps kids, but here we are. Districts 1-4 are represented by Democrats, while Districts 5-9 are represented by Republicans. Districts 1-4 voted for Dr. John Butler and Kat Bike; Districts 5-9 voted for the winners, Kristy and Wright.

The board’s voting meeting will be Thursday, September 11, 5 p.m. at the Spring Place board room, 500 Summit Hill Dr. The agenda is here.

Oak Ridge HS 9/11 Memorial Service with First Responders

Oak Ridge High School students and local law enforcement will hold the 23rd annual 9/11 Memorial Service starting at 8 a.m. at the high school bus loop, approximately 135 Providence Rd., Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

8 a.m. – Student Council and ROTC report to the 9/11 Memorial Site; first responders arrive

8:10 – Speech by Student Council executives and NJROTC representative.

8:20 – Flag ceremony and playing of Taps by Michael Spirko followed by presentation of the memorial wreath

8:25 – Moment of silence and “thank yous” distributed to first responders.

The September 11, 2001, attacks were the deadliest terrorist attacks in human history, per Wikipedia, causing the deaths of 2,996 people, including 19 hijackers who committed murder–suicide and 2,977 victims. Another 125 were killed in the Pentagon. The remaining 265 fatalities included the 92 passengers and crew of American Airlines Flight 11, the 65 aboard United Airlines Flight 175, the 64 aboard American Airlines Flight 77 and the 44 aboard United Airlines Flight 93.

Most of those who perished were civilians, except for: 343 members of the New York City Fire Department and New York Fire Patrol; 71 law enforcement officers who died in the World Trade Center and on the ground in New York City; 55 military personnel who died at the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia; a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer who died when Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and the 19 terrorists who died on board the four aircraft.

Notes & Quotes