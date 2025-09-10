Based on returning experience and early-season outcomes, it seemed possible that Central could end a five-year losing streak to West.

Through three quarters, the Bobcats were not only in line to do that, but were fully in control. Surely, it couldn’t be that easy, right?

Right.

The Rebels fought back, but Central hung on 29-21 at home on Friday, closing the game out by holding onto the ball for the final 9 minutes, 35 seconds.

Central led 29-7 at both halftime and the end of the third quarter. West scored with 11:41 left in the game, blocked a punt on Central’s ensuing possession deep in Central territory, and scored again on one play from 15 yards out.

The Bobcats (2-1, 1-0 Region 2-5A) never gave the Rebels (0-2, 0-1) the chance to tie the game, converting two fourth downs on the long final drive.

“First half, we were dominant,” Central coach Kevin Lane said.

“Told them at halftime, 24 more minutes, I knew they were going to punch back. The blocked punt we messed a protection up down here, which really got them back in the game.

“I just told our guys (on the last drive) we have to make them use their timeouts and eat the clock out, and our tailback, quarterback, everyone that got the ball, and offensive line was just spectacular.”

The first 4th-down conversion was a 4th-and-4 on the West 40-yard line with 4:19 remaining. Receiver Bryce Johnston caught a 7-yard pass from quarterback Kaden Long. Johnston was hit hard by West linebacker and Tennessee commitment JP Peace, but held onto the ball.

The second was on fourth-and-7 on the West 30 with 1:26 left. Long connected with Torin McAfee on a slant pass for a 12-yard gain. It was McAfee’s only catch of the game, but it was also the most important catch of the night. The Bobcats were able to go into victory formation from there.

“We called a slant up the middle, and we were reading the defense pre-snap, and I saw the space was open so I knew I was getting the ball, I just had to commit to the play and get us home,” McAfee said.

West defeated Central 56-14 last season. And even though West has struggled in the early stages of the season, while the Bobcats have looked good, the Central players and coaches talked about needing to see this game play out to overcome their doubts.

“We circled this game early in the year,” McAfee said.

“All (off)season we circled this game, and it just feels great. All the hard work paid off, all the dedication paid off, and now we get to go celebrate.”

It looked like the celebration may start early before the wild fourth quarter.

After Maryville quarterback Will Jones and receiver Tory Beaufort lit up the West secondary last Friday, Long and senior receiver Javaston Badgett did the same thing to the Rebels in the first half.

Long was 13 of 20 passing for 296 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. The junior, who has gotten it done with his arm and legs so far this season, also had a rushing touchdown of 36 yards in the second quarter.

Badgett had eight catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and finished with 12 for 226 for the game.

His 79-yard score gave Central a 16-0 edge with 7:18 left in the second quarter. The senior got behind the West defense to catch the ball at the Rebels’ 40 and ran it in from there.

“He plays every play in practice like he plays in the game,” Lane said about Badgett.

“It’s full-speed, never comes off the field. He’s on about every special team, he’s a corner for us. Great kid, and we’re just going to give him the ball as much as we can give it to him.”

Badgett said he worked on his technique during the offseason.

“I really worked on route running and slowing down the game. Sometimes I can let the speed take over and let the game go by too quick.”

With Long at the helm, it’s been hard for defenses to figure out how to gameplan for the Bobcats so far this season. His first touchdown Friday was an 11-yard pass to JJ Sackie on the run as Long was close to being chased out of bounds by the West defense.

Long is also dangerous on the quarterback draw, and is good at spreading the ball around.

Long has gotten taller, put on weight and gotten stronger since last season, according to Lane.

“He’s been excellent all year. He’s been excellent in the weight room, and excellent since the 1st of January. His leadership is excellent. We’re just now seeing how good Kaden Long can be down the road.”

West notes

It would have been easy for West to throw in the towel in the fourth quarter, but that isn’t what happened.

The Rebels have a strong running back combo of Messiah Wrenn and Ryheem Lee. Both had rushing touchdowns on Friday.

Davis Neely blocked the punt for West, and receiver Abel Ancelet scored the Rebels’ last touchdown of the night on a sweep play.

Peace was in on a ton of defensive plays, as well.

However, West could not get anything generated in the vertical passing game, and that, along with the secondary, will be two areas of growth to focus on as the season progresses.

“They’re a really good team, a well-coached team,” Lane, a former defensive coordinator at West, said.

“They’ve been through a lot over there in the last few months, lot of friends on that side of the ball, lot of respect for them.”

