The Appalachian Highlands region of Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians hosted the annual Trefoil Society Luncheon, honoring Minnie Miller, a woman who exemplifies the spirit of Girl Scouting.

The event pays tribute to a distinguished woman from each area who has exemplified herself as a leader in her community and who upholds the traditions and embodiment of the Girl Scout Law. All proceeds go to furthering the Girl Scout movement in our local areas.

Ms. Miller is a graduate of Johnson County High School and earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees at ETSU. She was a high school teacher, a supervisor of instruction, an assistant superintendent, and the Director of Johnson County Schools until her retirement in 2006.

During her career, Ms. Miller earned several state and national honors, including State Supervisor of the Year, ETSU Distinguished Alumna in Education. The Governor of Tennessee appointed her to serve on a national task force created by the U.S. Secretary of Education to recommend improvements in American education.

Ms. Miller was instrumental in starting two funds with East Tennessee Foundation. She started a Johnson County system-wide award to recognize academic excellence in grades 6, 8, and 12. She is active in preserving the rich musical heritage of Johnson County and is the co-author of a book celebrating Tennessee music.

If your girl is ready for fun adventures and to start creating the world she wants to see, she's ready to be a Girl Scout today.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

