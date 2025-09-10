Is Pellissippi State the right fit for you? Take a campus tour and experience what makes this two-year community college special.

Pellissippi, as a community college, offers a range of benefits, making it an appealing option for many students. These factors make it an attractive option for many students seeking higher education and career advancement.

Cost-effective education: Tuition rates at community colleges make higher education more accessible and affordable.

Flexible scheduling: Flexible class schedules, including evening and weekend options, can accommodate students who work or have other commitments.

Smaller class sizes: Benefit from smaller class sizes, which allow for more personalized attention and interaction with instructors.

Diverse programs: Variety in programming, from associate degrees and certificates to transfer, can lead to a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution.

Career training: Practical and technical training helps students gain skills that are directly applicable in the workforce.

Support services: Support services, including academic advising, tutoring, and career counseling, can help students succeed.

Transfer opportunities: Agreements with four-year colleges and universities make it easier for students to transfer their credits and continue their education.

Open enrollment: Open enrollment policies allow students to enroll regardless of academic background, which can be a second chance for those who may not have excelled in high school.

Tours are available across all four campus locations.

Sign up today for a Campus Tour.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.