Fall into Dance, an essential part of GO!’s annual programming, will open GO!’s 2025-26 season at the Tennessee Amphitheatre in the World’s Fair Park on Friday, September 26, 8 p.m.

A showcase of choreographic works in an array of styles, this performance attracts an audience of newcomers and returning dance fans alike and brings choreographers from across the globe to GO!’s Knoxville audience. “For over 20 years, GO! has exercised creative outreach to bring choreographers from different regions to work with our pre-professional dancers,” said Lisa Hall McKee, Artistic Director. “This ensures that both our dancers and our audiences are exposed to a diverse array of choreographic voices.”

This year’s lineup continues with Skin of the Earth, a dynamic and intricate work to intense drum music by UK choreographer Rebecca Evans, Architecture of Stillness, an organic and emotionally driven piece reflecting on the rich architecture of the Smoky Mountains made by Mark Lamb, and two works by Marlayna Locklear that merge contemporary dance with Afro-fusion.

The remainder of the platform includes additional new works by GO!’s core choreographers, as well as GO! repertoire. Angst, a heavy metal tutu, a fan favorite, has not been performed on the GO! stage since 2017. Additional repertoire includes Bound, a jazz ballet performed to Kid Koala, and the deeply emotional dance, My Dear Peggy, choreographed by Denise Njuguna, exploring the recovery pathways of stroke survivors.

GO! invites Knoxville to fall in love with dance by attending this outdoor performance designed for all ages, with pre-show festivities beginning at 7 p.m. to include a performance by Knoxville band Mal Nombre. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Fall into Dance is a Penny4Arts performance, in which children attend for one cent with the purchase of an adult ticket. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, September 5, 2025, at gocontemporarydance.com. To purchase Penny4Arts tickets, please call the office at 865-539-2475.

GO! will continue its season with performances as guests of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Clayton Holiday Concerts at the Civic Auditorium, December 19-21, and The Search for Persephone, a mythological ballet at the Bijou Theatre on February 21 and 22, 2026.

GO! Contemporary Dance Works is a 501(c)3 organization. GO!’s mission is to elevate enthusiasm for the performing arts in East Tennessee by providing youth the opportunity to express artistry through dance. GO! consists of 48 pre-professional level dancers from the Knoxville area.

