Jane Austen’s birthday was December 16, but we will not miss honoring the writer who wrote major novels before the age of 22, yet was not published until she was 33.

Four of her famous novels didn’t bring her fame during her lifetime but, since her death, have rarely been out of print: Sense and Sensibility (1811), Pride and Prejudice (1813), Mansfield Park (1814), and Emma (1816).

She wrote two other novels—Northanger Abbey and Persuasion, and she also left behind three volumes of juvenile writings in manuscript, the short epistolary novel Lady Susan, and the unfinished novel The Watsons.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

