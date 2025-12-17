A special recognition took place at Grace Christian Academy, where Nya Burns was honored for scoring 2,000 points during her four years on the high school girls’ basketball team.

The senior guard and University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) signee was a district MVP for Grace last season and earned All-5StarPreps honors with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.