Santa will be at the zoo every Friday-Sunday through this coming weekend, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., leading up to Christmas, welcoming families into his brand-new cozy cabin for festive fun and holiday joy.

Included with general admission and free for Zoo Knoxville Members, visitors will enjoy a heartwarming visit with Santa and say hello to some of our amazing animal friends along the way.

Please be prepared to take your own photos or use your phone—no professional photographer will be available.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

