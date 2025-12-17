Pellissippi State Culinary Arts students created gingerbread houses for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees at the Knoxville Convention Center during Thanksgiving week.

The houses are made of 100% edible materials, and proceeds from any gingerbread houses that are sold will be donated to the children’s hospital.

Learn more here.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.