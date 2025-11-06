The UT Knoxville Army ROTC Alumni Council will host an annual remembrance ceremony at the Armed Forces Veterans Memorial near Brown Hall on Sunday, November 9, at 2 p.m.

The reading of names will begin at 1:30 p.m. Knox County Council of Regents, Daughters of the American Revolution, will lay a wreath during the program.

The general public is invited to attend, and parking is available between Brown Hall and the Natalie Haslam Music Center.

