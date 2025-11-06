Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation (KCDC) has earned two prestigious awards from a national housing and community development organization for Liberty Place, a housing community for veterans at risk of homelessness, and the Pathways Program, which breaks down barriers to higher education and careers for youth.

The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) selected KCDC for a Community Innovation Awards in the categories of affordable housing for Liberty Place and in the resident and client services category for the Pathways Program.

“Both of these awards reflect a commitment to not just providing housing options for residents, but also addressing needs in the community through collaborative partnerships,” said Ben Bentley, executive director and CEO of KCDC. “Liberty Place meets an identified need to get veterans into a stable and safe environment with supportive services. The Pathways Program has helped young people learn about options during and after high school, including college and financial opportunities, trade school and workforce development and service to the community or the military.”

Liberty Place, located at 3627 Division St. in West Knoxville, is KCDC’s first housing site specifically for veterans, providing 32 one-bedroom units for veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The fully furnished units, which include 16 fully accessible ADA units, offer utilities and conveniences such as walk-in showers and on-site maintenance, as well as an on-site Veterans Affairs office.

Pathways was a pilot program open to KCDC and Section 8 housing residents ages 16-24, launched with support from an Opportunity Youth Engagement Grant from the City of Knoxville’s Office of Community Safety to empower and inspire youth. KCDC partnered with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee, where the program now resides, to continue the program past the pilot phase.

For more information about Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, visit kcdc.org.

