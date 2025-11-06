The encore performance of Playbill: A Tribute to the Music of the Stage, by Oak Ridge High School marching band, known as WildBand, is tonight, Thursday, November 6, during the halftime entertainment for the first Region 2-6A TSSAA playoff game hosted at Blankenship Field in Oak Ridge. Kickoff is at 7 pm, and gate admission will be required. (A date change was made due to the forecasted weather system for Friday, November 7.)

Playbill has been an award-winning program, with WildBand under the direction of Michael Spirko and Sean Rutherforf, with assistant directors Alex Cantrell and Ashia Spencer. It features popular Broadway showtunes dating back to West Side Story, as well as music from Wicked.

Wildband’s exceptional performance recently earned four trophies at the Foothills Classic band competition in Seymour. The marching band won Reserve Grand Champion among all 4A, 5A, and 6A schools, and first place band in the 5A category. Colorguard and percussion both earned high marks for their first-place finishes, as well.

This final stretch of marching band season coincides with the final days of the annual Band Fruit Sale, which brings a special delivery of fresh fruit from Florida in time for the winter holidays! You can still order through November 11. Your business can choose to have corporate gift boxes shipped, for a fee, directly to clients for easy holiday gift-giving. You can order directly here online. Online ordering still allows fruit to be delivered directly to you by a band member, with no shipping charge. Choose “delivery to organization,” and type in the name of your favorite band member during your online ordering process. Alternatively, you can contact any band member directly for local ordering at your convenience.

