The WordPlayers and the Arts at Pellissippi State will present The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, on December 12-17, 2025, at the Clayton Performing Arts Center, on the main campus of Pellissippi State Community College, 10915 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville.

This dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting,never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. All the memorable episodes from the story are represented in this exciting dramatization: the temptation of Edmund by the witch, the slaying of the evil wolf by Peter, the witnessing of Aslan’s resurrection by Susan and Lucy, the crowning of the four new rulers of Narnia, and more. This story of love, faith, courage, and giving, with its triumph of good over evil is a true celebration of life

Public performances are scheduled for December 12 at 7:30 p.m. and December 13 -14 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $8 to $18 and can be purchased online at wordplayers.org/tickets/ or at the door.

School matinees will be presented on select dates by reservation only. For more information, see wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490.

The WordPlayers is a 501(c) (3) theatre organization based in Knoxville, TN, dedicated to providing high-quality productions from a faith-based perspective. The Kiwanis Club of Northside Knoxville and Leslie A. Hull sponsors The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe—additional support provided by the Knoxville Periodontics, Arts & Culture Alliance, and the Tennessee Arts Commission. For more information about The WordPlayers, please visit wordplayers.org or call (865) 539-2490.

