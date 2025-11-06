Pellissippi State Community College is set to host its first-ever NJCAA Southeast District Tournament for women’s volleyball this Friday, November 7, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Pellissippi State women’s volleyball team won the TCCAA Region 7 Conference Championship on Nov. 1, defeating Cleveland State Community College, 3-1.

“We are so excited to play host for this year’s district tournament,” said Panther Athletics Director Brock Evans. “Our women’s volleyball team is making program history this season.”

Four teams will compete in the tournament: Pellissippi State, Cleveland State, Davidson-Davie Community College, and Fayetteville Tech Community College. All games will take place at Pellissippi’s Hardin Valley campus in the Student Recreation Center’s gymnasium, also known as “the Bubble.”

The Panthers will face off against the Fayetteville Tech Trojans at 3 p.m. and put their seven-game winning streak to the test.

“This team has proven itself again and again this season,” said Coach Erika Waycaster. “I am so proud of them. We are honored to host the district tournament and look forward to a wonderful day of competition this Friday.”

If Pellissippi women’s volleyball wins Friday, they will advance to the national tournament in Iowa between Nov. 19 and 22.

View this story on Pellissippi State’s website.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

