UT administrator and all-around good guy Bert Sams of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on October 23, 2025, surrounded by his family. You can read about his professional achievements and community volunteerism in his obituary, here.

Upon graduation from the University of Tennessee, Mr. Sams accepted the position of director of fraternities – one of several roles he would hold during his 30-year career at the university – retiring in 1999 as associate vice chancellor for student affairs. His devotion to the university was well known; his friend and former U.S. Rep. Bob Clement once said that Bert “has been true orange since birth.”

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rusha Sams, a former teacher at Bearden High School and administrator for Knox County Schools; sons, Scott Elliott Sams and Jeffrey Edgar Sams; daughters-in-law, Jennifer Gramling and Andrea Miller Sams; beloved granddaughter, Whitley Grace Sams.

Bert was known for his smile and good spirits.

Mary Pom Claiborne, assistant director at Knox County Public Library, said, “I loved seeing Bert at the Library and at Friends functions. He was always there with a big smile and some good conversation. I don’t know if he was more devoted to the library because he loved the library – or because he loved Rusha who loves the library. Either way, we were the lucky ones. He will be sorely missed, and our heart is with Rusha and their family.”

A friend from high school posted: “So sorry to hear of Bert passing. He and I were basketball teammates with the Humboldt (TN) Rams. I send my prayers to his wife and family. Many have been blessed by his life’s work.” – Ralph Barnett, Class of 63.

Young men whom he mentored wrote to thank him for his positive impact on their life. Colleagues recalled special times at the university. Bert left a living legacy with his family and his many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at First Church Knox, 3316 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Receiving of friends will follow in the historic Parish House behind the church.