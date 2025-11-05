Maybe it’s because we’re in the month of Thanksgiving. Or perhaps shorter days and longer nights prompt one to reflect on the good things in life. Today, I’m thinking about our incredible Friends of the Knox County Public Library group and all that they do for this community.

Every day, a dedicated group of volunteers arrives at our libraries to sort and sell books — at branches, in the Rothrock Bookstore at Lawson McGhee, and even online. Their efforts raise vital funds for library programs, but their impact goes far beyond the bookshelves.

This month alone, they’re helping us celebrate 20 years of the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS) with a special event: Vintage Vols and Know-it-Alls at XUL Brewery on November 13 at 7 p.m. With help from Bob Kesling and Heath Shuler, this homecoming celebration features video trivia, a silent auction, and — of course — great beer.

This coming weekend, they’re also supporting East Tennessee Roots and Resources, a three-day genealogy extravaganza at the East Tennessee History Center, filled with workshops and speakers for researchers of all levels.

They provide funds for snacks and crafts at Storytimes across the system. We are now planning Santa’s route for Merry, Merry at the Library, thanks to their support. They also assist us with Storybook Trails and Explorer Passes. and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Members of the Friends pay dues, advocate for libraries, distribute books to organizations serving children and the elderly, and host author events that enrich our cultural landscape. Their support touches nearly every corner of our library system.

Every organization would be fortunate to have such a group of friends. It’s in their name. They are Friends of the Library, but really, that means they are friends to the community by working hard to raise money for programs and services available to everyone in this county — and beyond. We are grateful and we hope you are too.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

