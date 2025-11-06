Remember when we got the ‘scoop’ on J.C. Holdway owner and chef, Joseph Lenn, from his mom: Emily Lenn tells the J. C. Holdway back story.

That was in 2023. Now, two years later, Joseph Lenn’s J.C. Holdway is accepting a prestigious designation of ‘Recommended’ by the renowned Michelin Guide in its inaugural regional publication.

Restaurants progress from the ‘Recommended’ status to earn stars based on the anonymous inspectors’ reviews. One to three Red Stars may be awarded for cooking and cuisine, while a Green Star may be earned for sustainability.

Lenn expressed his appreciation for the recognition, crediting his team, the farmers, and the producers for the restaurant’s success.

Lenn also praised the two local restaurants that joined J. C. Holdway in being ‘Recommended’ by the guide: Potchke in Knoxville and RT Lodge in Maryville.

Here is the complete list that was recognized during Monday’s ceremony in Greenville, South Carolina.

Photo and most information provided by Emily Lenn.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter