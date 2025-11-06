It’s about to be the first weekend of the season thus far when the streets of Downtown Knoxville aren’t flooded with orange from Thursday evening to the wee hours of Sunday morning. To take advantage of the lighter traffic, venues across town are planning some big events, making the most of a football-free weekend here on Rocky Top.

Film Fest Knox – Regal Riviera (November 6 – 9, various showtimes) Cinephiles, you don’t have to head to Hollywood or France to catch some of the most provocative and insightful filmmakers working today. A large crop of them is coming to Knoxville, with short and feature-length productions playing all weekend in the heart of downtown. See new artists, revisit independent favorites, and take your pick from the litter of features to craft a lineup of one-of-a-kind movies all weekend long. Passes are available for the entire festival or for individual shows.

Lincoln’s Other Proclamation – Blount Mansion (November 6, 6 p.m.) Diverging from the more famous Lincoln speech on a battlefield in Pennsylvania, this lecture examines the lesser-known yet profoundly impactful Thanksgiving Proclamation issued by the 16th president in October 1863. In those remarks, years of efforts to have the landing on Plymouth Rock nationally recognized came to fruition, and Thanksgiving as we know it was born. Relive the day and learn its importance with the help of Dr. William E. Hardy from Lincoln Memorial University!

Robert Hernandez – University of Tennessee Downtown Gallery (November 1 – December 13) Crafted purely out of paper products, Robert Hernandez brings an extensive exhibition of abstract and mixed media practices and puts them on display as creatures from a world crafted entirely from creativity. Hernandez has been recognized by several national institutions around the medium, bringing a renowned talent to residency here on Rocky Top. Check the website listed above for specific gallery information.

Sunsphere Sunset – Sunsphere (November 7, 5 p.m.) The views don’t get much better than this. Come sip on refreshments and take in the sights at Knoxville’s most unique skyscraper, with a tour included in the evening’s activities. Event times may change based on sunset, with tickets for the event priced at only $20 for a priceless view of Scruffy City.

Veterans Salute 5K/10K – Farragut Community Center (November 8, 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.) Get an early start to your Saturday by supporting the troops while incorporating your own cardio routine! Go for a 5K around Farragut before the bustle of traffic takes over, and see the Veterans Salute Corridor as you make your way toward the finish line. Proceeds for this event will go toward The United Veterans Council of East TN, Wreaths Across America, and the Knoxville Chapter of Irreverent Warriors.

Kidstuff Live – WDVX (November 8, 10 a.m.) An early concert for the kids, you can see Sarah Pirkle on every second Saturday of the month as she brings some music-loving fun to the bottom floor of the Knoxville Visitor Center. Join Pirkle as she invigorates our youngest audience members in the love language of music and meets children on their level to find ways of connection to the craft that will resonate with them in an earnest manner. This event is completely free!

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert – Knoxville Civic Auditorium (November 8, 7:30 p.m.) The Harry Potter saga has become a regular occurrence on the setlist for the KSO in recent years, and it’s no real surprise as to why. John Williams’ twinkling and mystic score practically pops off the screen as Harry and friends whip flying cars around Hogwarts and sneak with serpents in the school’s more perilous corridors. This experience is totally immersive and a must-see for any Potterhead!

Emily Ann Roberts – Bijou Theater (November 8, 8 p.m.) Though campus homecoming buzz hasn’t quite started yet, it seems that Knoxville native and country music standout Emily Ann Roberts is starting the party a little early. Heralded by country music’s contemporaries and its critics, Roberts has seemingly taken her Smoky Mountain roots to Nashville and quickly tabbed herself as one of the most promising young artists in the field. Currently touring on the back of her newest LP, you’ll get to hear the next big thing in twang, hailing right from our own backyard.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

