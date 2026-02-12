I recently participated in a Zoom meeting with family and friends. A knowledgeable cousin discussed that our democracy and our constitution need modifications. The Internet, AI, and all the other things that take up our time and our attention have insidiously lured us away from the feeling of community, community being the state of affairs that helps us more readily seek a better path, hold out a hand to our fellow men and women, and live life in a more intentional manner.

According to a December 8, 2024, Religious Landscape Study conducted by the Pew Research Report, “young people today are less religious than young people were in both 2007 and 2014.” A decline in belief in a higher power robs one of access to a group of like-minded people who share common beliefs and purposes. Religious beliefs and communities function as guides to how one lives, what is acceptable practice and action, and help one to seek a higher regard for fellow humans. When one is actively affiliated with a religious group, that group forms a community, a unit to which one may turn when troubled, or need advice or with which to share joy.

Do you know those who live around you? Our daughter-in-law has intentionally become acquainted with the people on their street, and through her, our son and grandson now know them better. Their street has a community pumpkin carving event, a neighborhood street fair, and a yearly street-wide rummage sale. These events go beyond daily or occasional interactions and build friendships that strengthen everyone who lives there, creating stronger community bonds, adding safety to the community, and creating a deeper understanding of those who live around you.

One of our politicians famously said to a group of people to “stand by and stand ready.” It’s a memorable phrase that sadly ended in violence and mayhem, but one can use that catchy phrase in another manner. One could say stand by within your surroundings, stand ready to accept knowledge of what is going on within your sphere. Stand by for your friends, stand ready to help, stand by to witness violations within our surroundings and within the world, and stand ready to help make change.

I once asked a geophysicist named Michael about his work with spectrums. As very kind and very smart, Michael launched into an explanation of Photonuclear Fission (high-energy laser beams (high-frequency light) used to knock neutrons out of nuclei or split heavy atoms like uranium). He saw my eyes glaze over and ended by saying the spectrum was basically throwing paper clips at objects, which eventually altered the neutrons. Building a community of civility, a community that lives intentionally towards the goal of bettering where we are, might be considered throwing paper clips, but if we all throw them at the same time, something will change.

“I have always wanted to have a neighbor just like you

I’ve always wanted to live in a neighborhood with you

So, let’s make the most of this beautiful day

Since we’re together, we might as well say

Would you be mine? Could you be mine?

Won’t you be my neighbor?”

Rogers, Fred. Won’t You Be My Neighbor Small World Records, 1967

Cindy Arp, teacher/librarian, retired from Knox County Schools. She and husband Dan live in Heiskell.