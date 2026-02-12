The first week of February included another snow day for the Register’s office. I know the kids enjoyed it while it was here, but I am thankful for the warmer temperatures and sunshine.

During the week, we recorded a total of 1,334 deeds. Among those were 339 loans recorded on trust deeds with a cumulative value of $270.83 million. There were seven loans recorded for amounts of $1 million or more. Mountain Commerce Bank backed the largest mortgage at $12 million. The other high-value loans are outlined below:

Property sales accounted for 211 of the total recordings and had a combined value of $39.65 million. Eight transactions had sale prices of over $1 million, and only one of those was a commercial transfer. In that transaction, DHIR-Knoxville I, LLC sold 10 lots in the Reserve at Three Ridges. EASFR Three Ridges Poe, LLC purchased the lots for $2.65 million. The Reserve at Three Ridges is a D.R. Horton-built townhome rental community on Millertown Pike.

Our year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through Friday, February 6:

