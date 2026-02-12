The Knoxville Writers Guild is proud to announce the appointment of Nia Thompson as the 2026 Knoxville Youth Poet Laureate. Thompson, a 19-year-old junior at East Tennessee State University, makes history as the first African American to hold this prestigious position.

The Knoxville Youth Poet Laureate Program, sponsored by the Knoxville Writers Guild, works to create space for the voices of youth across Knoxville. The program celebrates young poets who demonstrate exceptional talent, dedication to their craft, and a commitment to using poetry as a vehicle for community engagement and social connection.

Thompson’s creative journey began at age 7 or 8, when she turned to poetry as a means of navigating her experience as the only Black child in her grade. What started as written verse gradually evolved into something more—those poems became melodies, melodies led to learning guitar, and eventually, to making music. Through this progression, Thompson discovered not just a passion for the arts, but a profound love for expression itself.

Currently pursuing a BFA in Studio Art at ETSU, Thompson’s multidisciplinary approach to creativity reflects those early years of finding her voice through whatever medium felt right, whether on the page, through an instrument, or in the studio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nia as our 2026 Youth Poet Laureate,” said Rhea Carmon, President of the Knoxville Writers Guild. “Her unique artistic vision and deep commitment to creative expression embody the spirit of our program. Nia’s voice will undoubtedly inspire and empower young people throughout our community.”

The announcement also welcomes Drew Drake as the new coordinator of the Knoxville Youth Poet Laureate Program. Drake brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this vital role, furthering the program’s mission to amplify youth voices in Knoxville.

As Youth Poet Laureate, Thompson will serve as a literary ambassador for Knoxville’s youth, performing at community events, conducting workshops, and creating opportunities for young people to engage with poetry and the arts.

About the Knoxville Writers Guild The Knoxville Writers Guild is an equal opportunity organization committed to the growth of literacy and writing in Knoxville and surrounding counties. For more information about the Knoxville Youth Poet Laureate Program, please contact info@knoxvillewritersguild.org.

