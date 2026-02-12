Duane Grieve is retiring as executive director of the East TN Community Design Center, effective February 15, 2026. On February 11, friends and staff hosted a farewell party at the center.

The center is located in what was a carriage house (I think) when Greystone (now home of WATE-TV) was a residence. It’s on Broadway at the edge of Fourth & Gill. The ETCDC was the brainchild of Knoxville architect Bruce McCarty, incorporated on April 15, 1970.

The goal is to provide pro bono architectural services to nonprofits. Often this involves planning and designing a project to aid communities in fundraising.

Over the years, ETCDC has had outstanding leaders including most recently Grieve (2018-26), Wayne Blasius (2015-18), Mary Linda Schwarzbart (2013-15), and the longest leader, Annette Anderson (1973-1995). Its website claims involvement in 1,200 projects in a 16-county region.

Duane and wife Marsha plan to travel after his retirement, and he will stay the course with projects currently underway, such as the Everly Brothers pocket park in Bearden and the South Knox rail-to-trail from Chapman Highway to Ijams Nature Center.

Owner/architect of Grieve Associates Architects for 35 years, Duane was a member of Knoxville City Council from 2010-18, including being vice mayor 2015-17. He was responsible for the restoration of Emory Place on Broadway, designed the restoration of the Miller’s Building on Gay Street and has served on numerous boards for nonprofits including Legacy Parks Foundation and the Knoxville History Project.

Grieve became a fellow of the American Institute of Architects in 1997 for his service to the profession. Here’s an interview from that time.

Bottom line: Duane Grieve is a popular Knoxville guy who has saved old buildings, renewed communities and envisioned even greater things ahead. His party on Wednesday drew a big crowd including my friend Ronnie Collins who posted a slew of photos on Facebook. We borrowed a couple of them.

Anderson County Chamber honors business leaders

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce has given its annual business excellence awards:

R.C. Hoskins Volunteer Award: KK Meredith & Matt Cole

Small Business of the Year: Fox Insurance Group

Nonprofit of the Year: Museum of Appalachia

Ambassador of the Year: Tammy Wilson, PCUD Natural Gas

Young Professional of the Year: Will Meyer, Museum of Appalachia

Woman-Owned Business of the Year (Tie): Amie Dodson, NextHome Clinch Valley & Lea Ann Sanford, P&L Business Services

Large Business of the Year: UCOR – United Cleanup Oak Ridge

President’s Award: Steve Heatherly

Legacy Award: Mike & Darlene Hamock, Hamock’s

