In the season of love and affection, some of the town’s most intimate shows are always saved for a sappier season of the year. In 2026, that still rings true. Staple or statement live shows, extravagant dinner specials, and new premieres of revived productions make up the bill for a star-studded Valentine’s Day weekend.

Cabaret – Jenny Boyd Theatre (February 12 – March 1, 7:30 p.m.) Just as the patrons of this swanky club are attempting to escape their own realities, you too will be whisked away into a dimly lit yet lively world of flamboyance and hedonism. Set in Berlin during the 1930’s, pre-war Germany is finding comfort in the deep, dark corners of its arts scene. The decadence, a distraction of the inevitable, ultimately distracts the participants from their impending demise.

Valentine’s Day Brunch Cruise – Volunteer Princess (February 12 – 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) A brisk, early outing with that special someone with a waterfront view is a great way to get the ball rolling on the weekend’s celebrations. Complete with a full brunch menu and a mimosa bar upstairs, this 90-minute sail is a great excuse to indulge in some sweet treats during your maiden voyage. The dress code is smart casual, with jackets recommended.

Redd and the Paper Flowers – WDVX (February 13, 12 – 1 p.m.) Over the years, Redd and her accompanying band have become something of a North Star for Knoxville’s more static music scene. With bluegrass ticks and a haunting, rustic outer coating, the group crafts something that invites intimacy while sounding wholly separated from this side of the century. An opportunity to see the group live, and in the hands of Knoxville’s local music leaders at WDVX, is a can’t-miss midday excursion.

Brilliance and Legacy – Pienkowski Gallery (February 13, 5:30 – 7 p.m.) Honoring Polish legends of the art form who continue to fly under the radar, this exhibit puts the spotlight on them through a variety of media. Composed of twelve illustrations crafted by Marta Chrobak, the gallery becomes an immersive experience rather than a canvas on a wall. Through different fabrics and synthetic materials, these stories come to life.

Candle Making – The Bottom (February 13, 6 – 8 p.m.) In anticipation of the holiday, you can spend the evening crafting one of the most intimate objects to gift your special someone. Intended for people who are single or in relationships, this wax-dipped activity circuit invites you craft your own scented candle guided by the teaching of “The Garden Goddess,” Kalil White. Guests are allowed to bring alcoholic beverages, as this event is intended for ages 21 and up.

Galentine’s Day – Farragut Community Center (February 13, 6 – 8 p.m.) A girl-friendly day of fun and friendship, Farragut is bringing the celebrations of affection in a more modern manner to its community schedule. Filled with arts and crafts, mini cakes, and games, there are plenty of activities to participate in. Pre-registration is required, and the age minimum is 16. All supplies will be provided.

Cheese and Beer Pairing – Printshop Beer Co. (February 13 – 15, 6 p.m.) If you missed the reservation window or are just trying to satisfy your spouse’s dairy cravings, this more casual celebration of Valentine’s Day is a great go-to. With a ticket, you’ll get a flight of six-ounce pours and a smorgasbord of cheeses, crackers, meats, and a whole charcuterie coming straight to a table for two. Tickets are $50, or $40 without the drink package.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb – Tennessee Theater (February 14, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.) The Holcomb’s are a fan favorite in the south, and for good reason. While imbued with the folk and country roots our more secular artists tout, their true roots lie in their faith, infused into their songwriting through every stanza. Boasting four Dove Awards and billions of streams, the craze is not without its merit. See what makes this couple so sought after, and what makes their music so infectious.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

