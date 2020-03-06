Women’s History Month events at PSCC

Pellissippi State Community College is celebrating Women’s History Month throughout March with lectures, films and readings with a focus on “fierce” women. All are free and open to the public.

“Women’s History Month is an opportunity to highlight and reflect on the contributions of women every day,” said Professor Toni McDaniel, interim dean of Liberal Arts and chair of the Fierce Women Steering Committee. “March was designated as Women’s History Month by Congress in the late 1980s. In the 1990s, when women’s studies were first introduced at Pellissippi State, the college had a big celebration during the whole month. We think it is time to reinvigorate this celebration for a new generation of women in a new century.”

The committee, comprised of 11 female faculty, has planned more than 20 events spread over Pellissippi State’s five campuses in Knox and Blount counties. A complete calendar is here.

Next week alone the community can check out these lectures:

Tuesday, March 10: Associate Professor Teresa Lopez: “Short, Brown and Female: Overcoming Student Perceptions and Imposter Syndrome,” 12-2 p.m. in the Goins Building Auditorium on the Hardin Valley Campus, 10915 Hardin Valley Road

Thursday, March 12: Associate Professor Jennifer Brickey: “Why We March: Art of Protest and Resistance,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Goins Building Auditorium on the Hardin Valley Campus.

Lesli Bales-Sherrod does marketing and writing for Pellissippi State Community College.