Savage Garden to open for Dogwood event

Dogwood Arts is saying a final goodbye to winter with a Featured Garden event on Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15, when Savage Garden in Fountain City is open to the public.

Savage Garden is one of Knoxville’s premier private gardens featuring eight distinctive garden zones: including two water towers, ancient waterfalls and ponds, century-old trees and a Japanese pagoda. The house and its garden are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Winter reveals the extensive bones, or structures, of Savage Garden and features thousands of snowdrops, daffodils, wood hyacinths and other flowering bulbs.

We are honored that Patti Cooper and Bill Dohm, the owners of Savage Garden, have opened their property to the public as a part of our annual celebration of East Tennessee’s natural beauty. Tours are self-guided; although Dogwood Arts staff and volunteers will be on-site for questions.

This event is free though a $5 donation is suggested. Donations allow us to maintain and expand the Dogwood Trails and Gardens program, which will be celebrating 65 years in 2020.

The garden will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It’s located at 3237 Garden Drive with free parking at Garden Montessori, 3225 Garden Drive.

Savage Garden was inspired by Arthur Savage’s visit to his native England. He then began building stone walls, ponds, arbors and multiple follies. Savage became known as “the father of rock gardening in Knoxville.”

The garden is quirky and eclectic, combining multiple themes. Although the main arbors and pagoda reflect a Japanese influence, the latter is topped with a “Dutch Girl” weathervane and there are two “Irish” water towers.

After many years of extensive restoration, including rebuilding stone walls and borders, constructing faithful copies of the original arbors and gates, and planting thousands of trees, shrubs and perennials, Savage Garden is once again the kind of magical place envisioned by Arthur Savage.

Please note that this garden requires uphill walking on dirt and stone; comfortable shoes recommended. For accessibility questions, call 865-637-4561.

Shannon Herron oversees marketing, communications and design services for the 18 annual events and programs of Dogwood Arts.