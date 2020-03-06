Services set for former chief of detectives

Services are today for Bill Wilson, who retired as chief of detectives for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tom Spangler said Wilson was a solid rock of the agency. “He will be missed as a co-worker and as a friend.”

Mr. Wilson, 83, died March 3. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. today (3/6) at Marbledale Baptist Church, followed by the funeral service at 7. Family and friends will meet at noon Saturday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Highland South Cemetery for a 1 p.m. interment. Military honors will be provided by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Bill and his wife, Peggy, were longtime volunteers at Hillcrest Healthcare. Bill was an ASA umpire for 18 years for the youth and an assistant umpire for 24 years to the youth and adults in Knox and surrounding counties. He also umpired fast-pitch softball for TSSAA for 25 years.

Sheriff Spangler said Chief Wilson was “responsible for me coming into law enforcement.” Spangler and the Wilsons’ son Roger played summer ball together. Bill Wilson was their coach. Roger D. Wilson worked for the Sheriff’s Office as well until his death in 2014 at age 55. The detention facility on Maloneyville Road was named for him. Additional obituary information is available here.