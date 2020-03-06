Food City to aid tornado relief

In the wake of the devastation caused by the recent tornadoes in Middle Tennessee, Food City announced plans to team up with WCYB, WVLT and WTVC to host a fundraising campaign to benefit relief efforts. Food City also pledged a $10,000 contribution to kick off the drive.

“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by these tornadoes. We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The campaign will run through Tuesday, March 10, in all Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia Food City locations. Customers wishing to participate can make a monetary donation at the checkouts. 100% of the funds raised will be allocated to the Cookeville-Putman County Tornado Relief Fund to assist with the relief efforts.

Congratulations to Tammy Baumgardner, who was promoted to the newly created position of senior manager of public relations for Food City. She is based in the corporate headquarters in Abingdon, Va. Tammy brings more than 32 years of industry knowledge and experience to this key role, including 22 years in media and community relations. Read more: tammy baumgardner release

This week I was at East Knox County Elementary School with Opie and Carina of 100.3 The Wolf to recognize East Knox as the Food City School of the Month for February. The school got extra Food City School Bucks

Flash Sale Friday: From noon to close today only, Food City stores will offer throwback pricing including bone-in pork chops for $1/pound. Read about it at Food City_3.6 Knox ROP

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.