Heading out of Father’s Day weekend, let’s congratulate Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr. for being named as a 2025 Fatherhood Excellence Award honoree by the Beta Theta Boulé Foundation.

Dr. Wise is a father of three and has served as PSCC president since 2011. Read more about Dr. Wise’s story here.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.