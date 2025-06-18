If you missed the East TN Scholars’ Bowl this spring, you can watch the Encore Games for the 2025 season now or maybe you just want to watch your favorite teams again on PBS website. See the schedule and start catching up at weekday afternoons at 5:30 p.m.

