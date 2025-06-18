We know her as many characters, lately as young Dolly but as of this past week, we now call our beloved 11-year-old Maggie Lamb, the new Tennessee Cinderella Overall Miss.

Maggie does keep her family on their toes. This feisty pre-teen just finished a 100-show run at Dollywood on June 6, only to turn around and win the Tennessee Cinderella Overall Miss title on Sunday, June 15. What a Father’s Day it was for proud dad, Ben, and grandfather, David, to see her crowned.

Now, Maggie will represent Tennessee at the Cinderella International Pageant in Dallas, Texas, in July. The pageant includes an interview, casual wear, party wear and talent. Maggie performed “Good Morning, Baltimore” from the musical Hairspray for her talent number.

In addition to the International pageant in Dallas, Maggie will represent the pageant at a number of parades and other events for the full year of her reign as Tennessee Cinderella. Buckle up, Mom and Dad!

