HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines:

UN News: Follow United Nations.

Recent World Happenings: President gives ultimatum to Iran/ Israel fighting two wars at once/ EU proposes ban on Russian oil/ 29 victims on ground, including five medical students inside the medical building were killed in the Air India crash. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

National headlines:

Recent national events: Oregon public lands at risk of sale/ Toy companies fighting tariffs/ US-UK trade deal/ Tik-Tok stays or goes? Anne Burrell, funny and famous chef on the Food Network, passed away yesterday at age 55. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress with eight meetings today; one focused on President’s 2026 budget: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court recent decisions here.

State headlines:

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

Fédération Internationale de Football Association’s (FIFA) pitch management team launches five-year research and development project with UT and Michigan State. The FIFA World Cup 26 pitch management team is launching the initiative — now expanded to include the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup which aims to produce perfect playing surfaces, ensuring consistency and top performance for players regardless of climate or stadium type. Read the full UTK release here

Local headlines:

Weather: Seattle forecast … nope, it’s Knoxville’s. According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms likely with a high near 86 with a low tonight around 71. Juneteenth worsens with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Park & Play is at Tank Strickland Park Thursday! Meet us there at 9:30 a.m. to play free. Info: Knox County Parks & Rec at 865-215-6600. Join us on Thursdays at a featured park for a wide range of fun and engaging activities. Check https://www.facebook.com/knoxcountyparks/ for updates and cancellations due to weather.

Phenomenal fireflies: Beth Kinnane had an article about fireflies yesterday. On Friday, 9 p.m. Ijams Nature Center , with Ijams naturalist guidance, you’ll learn how and why lightning bugs use their bioluminescence to communicate and gain a larger understanding of these phenomenal fireflies. Register online. Cost $15.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.