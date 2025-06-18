Windy Clayton has been appointed principal of Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy effective July 2025.

Clayton is credited with good things happening at Beaumont Magnet Academy where she served as principal from 2016-23. She currently serves as the partner engagement officer for Knox Education Foundation.

Clayton joined Knox County Schools in 2005 as a teacher at Farragut Middle School. She began her career in administration in 2007 as an assistant principal at South-Doyle Middle. She was selected to be part of the Leadership Academy in 2012 and placed at Karns Middle School as an assistant principal.

She worked as an assistant principal at Vine Middle School for three years before being named principal of Beaumont Magnet Academy.

Clayton holds a bachelor’s degree in child and family studies and a master’s in teaching – both from East Tennessee State University – and an educational specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.