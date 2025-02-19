The Wilma Dykeman Stokely Lecture scheduled for tomorrow night is cancelled due to weather. The event was scheduled for 7 p.m. at the East Tennessee History Center.
About The Author
Mary Pom Claiborne
Mary Pom Claiborne grew up on the banks of 4th Creek in the heart of Bearden. She was scared of the crawdads, but her sister was not. Exploring and discovering nature gave way to regular jaunts to the newly built West Town Mall, but nature won out in the end with a lifelong preference for hiking, gardening, and outdoor merriment of all sorts. She majored in English at Hollins University, so it was a natural fit to spend the last 20+ years at the Knox County Public Library as the Assistant Director for Marketing, Communications and Development where she still fangirls over authors. She now lives with her husband and dog in Fountain City and loves her book club!
