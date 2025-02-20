Wallace Real Estate has been nominated for one of the highest honors in the global real estate industry — the Diamond Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE).

This recognition is reserved for the very best independent real estate firms across the globe, honoring outstanding business performance, referral success and engagement within the LeadingRE network.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World is a global community of real estate companies awarded membership based on rigorous standards for service and performance. The organization is made up of 550 companies in more than 70 countries, with 134,000 sales associates around the world.

Membership is awarded only to select, market-leading companies that have demonstrated excellence in service delivery and results.

Since reclaiming its independence in 2023 and joining LeadingRE, Wallace Real Estate has already made an impact within the network. The firm quickly established itself as a leader, earning the Best Design in Real Estate Website award at last year’s LeadingRE annual conference. Now, Wallace has achieved another milestone with a nomination for the coveted Diamond Award, a testament to its continued success and industry excellence.

The Diamond Award is the highest performance and participation honor within the LeadingRE network. Companies are evaluated across a rigorous 90-point system, covering multiple business areas that include the following:

Business Growth & Sales Performance

Corporate Relocation Success

Industry Engagement & Leadership

Marketing & Brokerage Excellence

In under two years, Wallace Real Estate has embraced the full power of the LeadingRE network, leveraging its global connections, innovative marketing and top-tier agent support to stand out among the best independent brokerages worldwide.

“To be recognized with a nomination for the Diamond Award so early in our LeadingRE journey is a tremendous honor,” said Andrew McGranaghan, chief development officer of Wallace Real Estate. “It speaks to the dedication of our agents, the strength of our leadership and our commitment to providing unparalleled service to our clients and our community.”

The winners of the 2024 LeadingRE Diamond Award will be announced at the LeadingRE annual conference in Las Vegas, bringing together top independent brokerages from around the world.

“This nomination reaffirms Wallace Real Estate’s position as a leader in the industry and a trusted real estate partner for East Tennessee homebuyers and sellers,” said McGranaghan.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.