OpenDoors Asheville announces Art Affaire 2025: The Ripple Effect, annual gala and art auction to support local students and families on March 1, 2025, at Masonic Temple, Asheville, North Carolina.

Why are we sharing this with our local readers?

OpenDoors is expanding its reach to supporters across the country with remote mobile bidding for the Silent Auction. Bidding opens on February 24 and runs through the evening of the event. Art enthusiasts and philanthropists near and far can register at OpenDoorsAsheville.org to view the online auction catalog and participate in the excitement.

Who is OpenDoors?

OpenDoors partners with local students and families to provide resources like tutoring, college prep, scholarships, summer camps, art workshops and mentorship. All proceeds from the event directly fund these programs, helping Asheville students thrive and achieve their dreams.

What is the event?

Presented by Hunter Volvo and Pinegate Renewables, Art Affaire 2025 will feature a live auction with Brunk Auctions, a Silent Auction with mobile bidding and an array of fine art, luxury travel experiences, jewelry, ceramics and more.

This year’s featured art piece, titled Seeing It Through, is created by local glass artist and longtime OpenDoors supporter Hayden Wilson. The piece incorporates a recovered image from the floodwaters of Hurricane Helene and, in Wilson’s words, represents “the strength and inspiration we find in helping one another as we rebuild our neighborhoods and communities and move forward together.”

For more information, contact Jen Ramming Diaz at 828-777-1135 or jramming@opendoorsasheville.org.