Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) gathered Saturday, February 15, at Fox Den Country Club in Farragut to celebrate the 293rd birthday of George Washington and his life as the Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army during the American Revolution; the man whose remarkable courage and prudence carried our 13 colonies to victory against the most powerful empire on earth.

The event, hosted by the Knox County Council of Regents, was attended by 126 guests from 4 of 5 Districts across Tennessee, including special guests Jane Chambers from Dandridge and Gail Bowman Longton from Clarksville.

State Recording Secretary Jane Chambers brought greetings from State Regent Emily Robinson of Franklin and over 6,900 members of the Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

State Franco-American Memorial Committee Chair Gail Longton shared an interesting presentation on the Marquis de Lafayette as DAR celebrates the bicentennial of his 1824-25 grand tour of America 50 years after the Revolution in which he served under the command of General Washington.

Christine Gordon, regent for the Bonny Kate Chapter in Knoxville, was the presiding officer, assisted by Regents Camille Benson (Emory Road Chapter), Billie Cobb (Cavett Station Chapter), Anne Haston (Samuel Frazier Chapter) and Brenda Wyatt (Andrew Bogle Chapter).

Margaret Ellen Crawford, Mary Blount Chapter, was recognized as a 50-year member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism across the United States. Since the Society’s founding, more than one million women have found purpose and passion in DAR membership.

Information provided by Anne Haston.