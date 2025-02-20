Knox County Master Gardeners (KCMG) is teaching several upcoming gardening classes to help people learn about vegetable gardens. Learn how to design a garden, plant cool season vegetables, start seeds and identify pests and problems in the garden. Each program will be presented by KCMG volunteers and will include hands-on activities.

February-April classes

Payne Avenue Baptist Church, 2714 Martin Luther King Ave.

February 22 , 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Topic: Square Foot Gardening Techniques and Cool Season Vegetables

April 26, 9 a.m.- noon, Topic: Seed planting

Beardsley Farm, 1741 Reynolds St.

March 7, 1-3 p.m. Topic: Square Foot Gardening Techniques and Cool Season Vegetables

Burlington Library, 4614 Asheville Hwy.

March 29 1-4 p.m. Topic: Gardening class

Although the classes are free, preregistration is requested. Please email classroom@knoxcountymastergardener.org for registration information. Additional classes will be scheduled throughout the year on various topics.

Knox County Master Gardeners is a University of Tennessee Extension program with more than 230 members who volunteer throughout Knox County. Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and occasional spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardener.