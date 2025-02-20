The arts community continues to grow and thrive this weekend in Knoxville. Playhouses across town are bringing in wholly singular productions in an effort to promote Knoxville as a town ingrained in music and theater. This weekend is chock-full of ballets, beards and beers to complement your evening entertainment.

Winter Circus Experience – Clayton Center for the Arts (February 21, 7 p.m.)

The Clayton Center continues to bring unique and exciting productions to what could soon be a newfound arts and culture community. This week, they’re bringing a story full of fun times and frigid air. This 75 minute production provides a unique blend of artistry and pageantry as our protagonist searches for fulfillment and that long-lost wonder he once held in his heart.

Outside Groove Racing Show – Chilhowee Park (February 21 4-8 p.m., February 22 9-5 p.m.)

Motorsports galore will be on display at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center all weekend. Dozens of exhibitors from across the southeast will be presenting their prides with experts in the field presenting seminars all day on Saturday. Come rub elbow grease with fellow car junkies and racing fanatics at this informative and exciting weekend event.

ALICE! A Revolutionary Ballet – Bijou Theater (February 22, 2 and 7:30 p.m., February 23 2 p.m.)

Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland gets reconceptualized this weekend by GO! Contemporary Dance Works. Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and into a world of mad hatters and ruthless queens in this unique interpretation of a timeless story.

Marc Broussard – Tennessee Theater (February 22, 8 p.m.)

This Louisiana native seems to have musical prowess coursing through his veins from a young age. Son of The Boogie Kings guitarist Ted Broussard, Marc is stewing together sounds of rock and R&B as if it were a fat pot of gumbo on the stove. A mix of savory ingredients made with love make this Cajun as authentic as any act in the live circuit right now.

Knoxville Beard and Mustache Competition – Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus Cider (February 22, 1 p.m.)

Come flex those follicles Saturday at Gypsy Circus, as the best facial hair from around town will be squaring off in multiple categories. Awards will be given for long beards, short beards, partial beards, mustaches and overall styling. Entry fee is $10, or sip and admire free of charge.

Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Dukes of Funnytown! – Knoxville Civic Auditorium (February 23, 7:30 p.m.)

Get two comics for the price of one this weekend with the medium’s most legendary duo coming to Scruffy City for a night of laughter. Coming up on 10 years of touring together, this twosome has mastered the art of self-depreciation and subversion in their humor. Come see one of the funniest friendships in entertainment live and in person.

Tennessee Songwriters Week – Multiple Locations (February 23-March 1)

All over the state throughout the month of February, songwriters will be sharpening their pencils in preparation for the artists biggest week of showcases in Rocky Top. Times and venues will vary, and the town of Farragut will host their own songwriters showcase on Feb. 24 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Top Golf.

Mania: The ABBA Tribute Tour – Bijou Theater (February 26, 6:30 p.m.)

With over 3,000 shows on every continent in the world, there’s really no chances being taken by seeing this ABBA tribute band as your midweek entertainment. The group is constantly on the road bringing together longtime fans and welcoming in first-timers with open arms. This show is a great headstart to your weekend with some disco and dancing!

