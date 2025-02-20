Join us daily as we navigate through the HEADLINES that are defining our times, illuminating the complexities and challenges we face as a society and some that seem incredible.

World headlines:

Tennis star Emma Raducanu pauses match in tears

Emma Raducanu, the British tennis star who previously won the US Open, stopped her second-round match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships when she broke down in tears. She recognized a man in the crowd who had approached her that day and appeared “fixated” on her.

Tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II is discovered in Egypt

This tomb was unearthed just about two miles west of the Valley of the Kings where the tomb of King Tutankhamun’s was discovered in 1922. This is the first royal tomb found in Egypt since that discovery.

National headlines:

Burglary gang from Chile charged with targeting athletes

Seven men from Chile have been charged with a nationwide spree of burglaries, victimizing prominent athletes, including Patrick Mahomes.

Musk and President claim tens of millions in fraud, SS says no

Elon Musk and President Trump claim millions of dead people are receiving social security. Officials at Social Security say not true. A July 2024 inspector general’s report found from 2015 through 2022, the SSA made $71.8 billion in improper payments out of the $1 trillion in benefits paid out every year. $71.8 billion seems to be tens of millions, even with new math.

RFK Jr. appears to break promise made at confirmation

RFK Jr. earned the vote he need to be confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services by promising not to change the nation’s current vaccination schedule. On Tuesday, he made a new promise, one to investigate the childhood vaccine schedule that prevents measles, polio and other dangerous diseases.

State headlines:

42 graduate as new Tennessee state troopers

Tennessee Highway Patrol graduated 42 new state troopers. The 18-week trooper cadet class exceeds the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission requirements.

The graduates of Trooper Cadet Class 225 included 17 cadets with prior military service, 6 cadets with associate degrees, 17 cadets with bachelor’s degrees, and 2 cadets with a master’s degrees.

Local headlines:

Former Lady Vol, current Lady Vol Coach receive honors

Basketball star Chamique Holdsclaw, who played for the Lady Vols from 1995-1999 under coach Pat Summitt, is the latest former student athlete to be added to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Tennessee Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell has been named to the Naismith Coach of the Year watchlist. The Lady Vols are currently ranking 15th nationally with a record of 19-6. Several of the six losses came with single digit deficits, some two points or less.

Cold temps open warming centers

Warming centers are open for our homeless population. Once a total of six centers, Knoxville now has four:

Salvation Army (City Center) capacity 180: 409 N. Broadway, Contact: Linda Conaway: 903-808-2474

Fountain City United Methodist Church (North) capacity 15: 212 Hotel Road, contact: Gail Clift at 865-207-6791 or Charley Gray at 865-755-4729

Cokesbury Church (West) capacity 30: 9919 Kingston Pike

Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM): 418 North Broadway, Contact: 865-673-6540 or email Info@KARM.org

Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church and Vestal United Methodist Church remain closed due to mandatory maintenance upgrades.

KAT offers free bus rides to shelters and most shelters could use volunteers.

TVA asks KUB customers to reduce power use

The Tennessee Valley Authority said its power supply is experiencing an increased demand caused by extremely cold temperatures. TVA has alerted KUB and other local power companies that increased conservation efforts are necessary to extend the available power supply and avoid service interruptions. Below are some measures that can help.

Lower your thermostat as safely and comfortably as possible.

Postpone using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, dryers and cooking equipment. If you do need to use large appliances, use them during the warmest part of the day when electricity demand is lower.

Businesses should minimize lighting and turn off all office equipment that is not in use or necessary.

Eliminate all non-essential use of electricity, such as decorative indoor and outdoor lighting used for hallways, walkways and home patios.

