I hope you enjoyed the snow yesterday; I know the kids loved having a day off. The second week of February 2025 ended on Valentine’s Day with 1,293 new documents on the property records for Knox County. Trust deeds (loans) accounted for 235 of those recordings with a combined value of $86.7 million. Regions Bank funded the largest of the loans at $23.1 million. There were three others over $1 million. M&T Bank loaned $3.96 million, UBank backed $1.67 million, and Truist Bank funded $1.12 million.

On the sales side of real estate, 140 warranty deeds valued at $63.62 million were put on record. Out of the eight with prices over $1 million, only two were commercial properties. One was the property at the corner of Kingston Pike and Federal Road in Farragut. FirstBank sold the former bank building to Max Patch LLC for $1.95 million.

The other is a notable building from the 1982 World’s Fair. Foundry on the Fair Site Inc. sold the Foundry building to Knoxville Children’s Theater Inc. for $4 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated below:

If you have a chance, now is a great time to sign up for the FREE Property Fraud Alert program offered to Knox County homeowners. Just go to https://alertme.knoxrod.org and follow the prompts to enroll. It’s easy, free and best of all, it is peace of mind. If recordings are made in any of the names you register, you will receive an email notification. It’s a great way to protect your property, and again, there’s no cost to you.

Have a great weekend! –Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.