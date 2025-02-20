Hand UP for Women is seeking community support for its largest annual fundraiser. The nonprofit requests table sponsors for its annual gala on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s event, themed “From Here to Eternity,” will take place at the Grande Event Center, located at 5441 Clinton Highway.

Hand UP for Women is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping women in East Tennessee who are struggling with hopelessness and uncertainty. Through its year-and-a-half-long program, women develop essential life skills such as character development, job readiness and Bible studies. The organization’s goal is to help these women discover their purpose and transition from being tax-takers to taxpayers creating lasting change for years to come. Over the last 20 years, Hand UP for Women has empowered more than 125 women to rebuild their lives, choosing sobriety and fostering safe, healthy relationships.

Table sponsorships for the gala are available for $500, which seats eight guests. Sponsorships help cover the venue, food and other essential elements of the event. In addition, a brunch for table hosts will be held on Saturday, February 22, at Jubilee Event Center, where hosts will receive further details about the event.

Tickets are available until Wednesday, February 26. The evening will feature powerful testimonies from graduates, a video highlighting the long-term effects of the program sharing graduates’ stories and an inspirational message by Executive Director Eva Pierce.

Individual tickets are $65 and include dinner. The event encourages black-tie or formal attire, though it is not required.

To purchase a table sponsorship or individual ticket, contact Dottie Sampsel at sampseldottie@gmail.com.

Information provided by Hand UP for Women.